LeRoy Commercial Club announces event lineup for inaugural Fall Fest

(ABC 6 News) — The LeRoy Commercial Club has unveiled the schedule for LeRoy’s first ever Fall Fest.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 5th from 10 AM to 8 PM at North (Baumbach) Park in collaboration with LeRoy-Ostrander Community Education.

Fall Fest will include a farmer’s and vendor’s market, games, baking contest, a “Pie in the Face” event, Color Run/Walk, golf cart and ATV parade, a Trunk-or-Treat event and food offerings.

In addition, anyone shopping at A Gift to Gab, Ed’s Floral & Gifts, Emporium 56, Sweet’s Hotel, Travel Lanes or the Fall Bazaar at First Presbyterian Church the day of Fall Fest, can get a special card punched to enter it in a drawing for $50 in LeRoy Bucks at Fall Fest.

More information can be found here.