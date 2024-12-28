LEGO Party at Rochester Public Library happening this weekend

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you are looking to entertain your kids over holiday break, Rochester Public Library may have you covered.

The library is holding a LEGO Party on Saturday; the perfect family friendly event to let your kids explore their creativity.

All they need to do is bring their imagination and build with the library’s giant collection of LEGO bricks.

The event is for kids aged 6-12 and runs from 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 28.