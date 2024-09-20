LEGO Convention comes to Rochester for the first time this weekend

(ABC 6 News) — The “Brick Convention” comes to Rochester for the first time this weekend, bringing LEGO lovers together from across the area.

ABC 6 News Good Morning anchor Carly Berglund chats with Amado Pinlac “ACPin,” a master LEGO artist who has had original designs recognized by LEGO multiple times.

The convention runs in separate sessions from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Graham Arena Complex in Rochester. Tickets are $15 when purchased online.