Legislative showdown looms at the Minnesota Capitol

(ABC 6 News) – A showdown between Democrats and Republicans in the Minnesota House is on the horizon, as members of the DFL say they will not show up on day one of the new legislative session.

It all surrounds the balance of power in the House. Following the election, there was supposed to be a 67-67 tie.

But after a DFL representative was disqualified from holding his seat following claims that he did not actually live in the district in which he won, Republicans now have a 67-66 majority.

And because of that slight majority, Republicans say they do not need to enter a power-sharing agreement with the DFL, at least until the seat is filled.

The move from the Republicans is drawing sharp criticism from Democrats, who say without a power-sharing agreement in place, they will not show up for the first day of the new legislative session.

“Republicans in the Minnesota House are telling us that they intend to engage in a power grab”, said Rep. Tina Liebling (DFL, Rochester), “they plan to steal power that the voters of the state did not give them.”

But Republicans disagree, and say the DFL needs to show up ready to work on behalf of their constituents.

“Adults we don’t always get what we choose”, said Rep. Duane Quam (R, Byron), “but adults, they will come forward, they will try to make things work the best that it can”.

Without Democrats, Republicans can’t do any official work in the House. The new session is set to get underway on Tuesday.