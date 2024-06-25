League of Minnesota Cities Annual Conference to take place in Rochester

More than 550 Minnesota City officials will be gathering in Rochester this week for the League of Minnesota City's annual conference.

Mayors, council members, administrators and other city officials from across the state will be at the Mayo Civic Center this Wednesday through Friday to take part in education breakout sessions, listen to keynote speakers, and more.

On Thursday, ABC 6’s own Randy Brock will be emceeing an awards dinner and presentation.