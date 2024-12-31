Le Roy man accused of Christmas burglary

(ABC 6 News) – A Le Roy man faces burglary charges from an alleged break-in at a Rochester business on Christmas.

Christopher Robert Larrison, 36, is accused of 2nd-degree burglary; 1st-degree property damage; and possession of theft or burglary tools.

According to court documents, a Rochester car wash called police Dec. 26 to report a past-action burglary.

Rochester police viewed surveillance footage of a man wearing a face covering who entered the car wash bays.

The suspect used a long, flathead screwdriver or similar tool to punch out the locks, take from the coin deposits, and generally damage the machines.

Repair and replacement costs were estimated at about $4,500.

On Dec. 29, a staffer called police and said the suspect car was back at the car wash, with a driver in similar clothing as seen in the Christmas Day security footage.

The staffer gave Rochester police the license plate number, which led to Larrison. When police spoke to Larrison, they allegedly noticed that he was either wearing clothing that looked like the outfit seen in the surveillance footage, or pieces of it were visible in the car. Police also claim there was a flathead screwdriver in the driver’s side door.

Court documents claim that Larrison also shared his Google Maps app timeline, showing he had been near the car wash between 5:12 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 25–the time of the burglary. He also allegedly showed police a text message he sent saying he was at the car wash.