Lawmakers push for update regarding missing Iowa woman

(ABC 6 News) — Two Iowa lawmakers are pressing for answers to find a missing woman.

Chris Leguisano was reported missing on August 10th after crossing the U.S. southern border. Now, U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst want updates on the embassy’s efforts toward finding the Des Moines woman.

In a letter to Mexico’s U.S. ambassador, the pair want updates within a week.

The letter states in part, “The United States cannot and will not tolerate the assault of its citizens while traveling abroad.”

Leguisano was last seen by her son in San Antonio, Texas, on August 9th. The FBI is working with Mexican authorities on her disappearance.