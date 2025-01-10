Law enforcement testifies in day three of former RPD officer’s trial

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – In day three of the trial of Timothy Morgenstern, the former RPD officer and public school speech coach accused of criminal sexual misconduct with a minor, the jury finally heard from members of law enforcement involved in the investigation.

First though, the jury heard the rest of the testimony of the alleged victim’s head speech coach.

Much of the morning session was spent arguing about whether the coach could testify about the reputation the alleged victim had for being truthful or not.

The judge ultimately decided she could, having established herself in the alleged victim’s community and being aware of multiple examples that would speak to that reputation.

That permission allowed the jury to hear the alleged victim had a reputation of being dishonest, according to that witness’ knowledge.

The jury also heard from a now-retired lieutenant from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office who oversaw the investigation at the time.

His testimony surrounded proper interviewing techniques, especially when minors are involved.

That discussion will likely play a role in the state’s next witness, the detective who actually spoke with the alleged victim.

Testimony is set to continue Friday morning.