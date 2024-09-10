Latino Fest set to take place at Peace Plaza in Rochester

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Saturday, Peace Plaza will be filled with vibrant music, traditional dancing, and authentic cuisine celebrating Latin American culture.

The event is called Latino Fest, and it will be happening from 12 PM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 14th.

On Monday, ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with Julie Herrera and Gloria Torres-Herbeck to learn more about the event.

The full interview can be viewed in the video above.