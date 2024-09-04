Latest poll data gives insight into key Minnesota election races

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A recent KSTP/SurveyUSA poll is giving some further insight into some key Minnesota election races.

On Friday, results showed the presidential race tightened to a five-point lead for Democrat Kamala Harris, which is down from a 10-point lead in late July.

Tom Hauser breaks down the latest on the results for Minnesota’s U.S. Senate race and Minnesota House races in the video above.