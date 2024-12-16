Latest in Connor Bowman murder trial; hearing Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – Former Mayo Clinic doctor Connor Bowman appears again in court Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Bowman is accused of the premeditated poisoning and murder of his wife, pharmacist Betty Bowman, in August of 2023.

He faces 1st- and 2nd-degree murder charges.

Earlier in the year, Olmsted County judge Kathy Wallace denied several motions to suppress evidence by Bowman’s defense attorneys.

However, she left some privacy issues open to further debate, and did not rule on several motions about whether or not search warrants were sufficiently detailed and specific.

Bowman’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday.