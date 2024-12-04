Latest ice measurements on Fountain Lake

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The latest ice report for Fountain Lake is in from the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday morning, the West Beach ice was measured at five inches while the Edgewater Landing, 150 feet from shore, measured in at 3.75 inches.

3.75 inches was also the measurement at the South Hatch Bridge, 120 feet from shore. Deputies also found a a large crack near the Edgewater fishing pier.

Guidelines from the Minnesota DNR say if ice is less then four inches thick, stay completely off of it. Meanwhile, 5-7 inches is required for snowmobiles, 13 inches are needed for a medium-sized truck, and over 20 inches of ice are needed to support a heavy-duty truck with wheelhouse shelter.