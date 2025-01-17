Large fire reported at bar near Winona

(ABC 6 News) – A large fire was reported at a bar near Winona early Friday morning, an official from Winona Fire Department (WFD) said.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at The Black Horse Bar and Grill, located at 34648 Old Homer Rd in Homer Township. Crews responded to the fire and as of 7:20 a.m., it has not been put out.

According to WFD, it’s unknown if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.