Lanesboro starts new holiday tradition with Legion Lights

(ABC 6 News) – The city of Lanesboro has lit up its Sylvan Park with a new holiday lights display known as Legion Lights.

The endeavor, which took months to complete, was spearheaded by members of the city council and the local American Legion post.

Visitors to Lanesboro can stroll through the park in the evening and see a variety of displays created by members of the community, as well as Christmas trees decorated by students from Lanesboro’s schools.

“I think more than anything, in any community, any time you can bring people together it means a lot for them, for all of us,” said city councilperson and one of the masterminds of Legion Lights, Kathryn Wade. “It bonds you. It creates great friendships.”

The Legion Lights display will be up for the rest of the year until New Year’s Day.

The celebration continues this weekend with more events Saturday afternoon, including games, hot chocolate and s’mores, and a visit from Santa Claus.

A list of activities for Saturday is below, but you can also visit the Lanesboro Legion Lights Facebook page for more information.

Festive activities in Sylvan Park starting at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th will include:

• Visits with Santa Claus: Bring your wish list and snap a photo with Santa as he stops by Legion Lights (from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

• Photo Ops with Santa Claus: Professional photographer on site to take photos with Santa for your holiday cards (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

• Caroling and Live Entertainment: Enjoy the sounds of the season with local choirs, musicians, and carolers performing throughout the weekends. (Arnold Bradley Band will play from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Community Choir Caroling will continue from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.).

• Family Activities: Enjoy festive games for all ages. (4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).

• Hot Chocolate/Cider and S’mores Stations: Cozy up by the firepit with warm treats as you take in the sparkling lights. (4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.).