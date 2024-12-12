Lanesboro Library Board split over proposed ordinance after heated meeting

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Lanesboro, an item not even on the agenda at the start of the meeting brought fireworks in the latest Library Board meeting.

The debate is over a proposed ordinance from the City of Lanesboro that would see the city gain more control over the board.

Related: City of Lanesboro’s library ordinances, explained

The ordinance has seen its fair share of controversy with board member Stacey Schultz motioning to draft a letter of no confidence to the city if they were to pass it.

One of the more controversial points is reducing the number of board members from seven to five — a move the city says would make the board in line with other commissions.

The board tabled the discussion until their next meeting on Monday. The city council will be holding a public hearing and then a vote on the proposed ordinance a week from Wednesday.

The initial proposed ordinance can be found above with the latest changes being detailed in the drafted, not-formally-approved meeting minutes from Nov. 19 and can be found here.