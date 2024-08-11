Lane closures in Mason City Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Operation & Maintenance staff will set up work zones to reduce roadways to one lane at two locations in Mason City starting Monday, August 12.

Highway 122/4th Street SE at the intersection of S. Indiana Avenue in front of Jefferson School will be reduced to one lane to replace a water valve. This work zone will be in place until Friday, August 16.

(Courtesy: City of Mason City) Highway 122/4th Street SE at the intersection of S. Indiana Avenue in front of Jefferson School

1st Street NW between Taylor and Pierce Avenues and Pierce Avenue from 1st Street NW to 8th Street SW will be reduced to one lane for tree removal, with intermittent road closures while the removals are taking place.

There is also no parking along Pierce Avenue from 1st Street NW to 4th Street SW. This work zone will be in place through Tuesday, August 13.

(Courtesy: City of Mason City) 1st Street NW between Taylor and Pierce Avenues and Pierce Avenue from 1st Street NW to 8th Street SW

Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas and use alternate routes during the closures.

If you have any questions, contact Operation & Maintenance staff at 641-421-3675.