Lane closures coming near Highway 14/Broadway Ave in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Motorists who travel through the intersection of Highway 14 and Broadway Avenue in Rochester may encounter lane closures August 26-27 while crews are conducting pavement tests to prepare for a future construction project, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Lane closures will occur near the work from 9 AM to 3 PM on Monday and Tuesday. Traffic delays may occur at times because of the daily volume of vehicles that travel through this intersection.

Work will take place in turn lanes and the shoulders of the roads. The closures will move as the work progresses each day to provide safety for the workers.

Construction is scheduled for this intersection in 2027. To learn more about the construction project and sign up for updates, go to the MnDOT project website.