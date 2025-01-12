Lack of snow doesn’t stop Mazeppa’s Vintage Snowmobile Show

Rev up the engines because it's time for the 10th annual Vintage Snowmobile Show at Mac's Park Place in Mazeppa.

“It’s just fun getting out with the other guys that have those sleds, you know, most of the time, they got a belt with them and all kinds of stuff along, because they’re not as good as the new ones are that’s for sure,” said Larry Holst, a snowmobile owner.

Up to 70 sleds make it to Mac’s Park Place every year, and each one usually takes a ride, but this year it was tougher than usual with little snow on the ground.

“Of course we’d love to be riding with snow, but you know, we’re not in control of that. It’s fun to see each other and look at each other’s snowmobiles,” said Todd Greseth, another snowmobile owner.

Still, that didn’t stop everyone from coming out and having a good time.

“We all see each other at different events and it kind of turns in to like a homecoming week and we kind of look forward to the winters,” Greseth said.

Greseth said he’s been riding snowmobiles since he was a kid.

“I’ve got 13 different sleds and I got 5 different brands so it’s kind of an interest. It takes us back in our history,” said Greseth.

The fun wasn’t limited to only the outdoors.

“Usually we have a pretty good crowd inside. We got the deck that’s open. It usually goes from now to 5 o clock or so I mean the show usually ends at 3ish but after that a lot of people still hang out,” said Darla Dohrn, a bartender at Mac’s Park Place.

No matter if you love the snow, or need to retreat from the cold weather, Mac’s Park Place has you covered.

The event is expected to continue next year. You can stay up to date on vintage snowmobile events as the winter continues by clicking here.

Wanamingo Fire and Rescue is also hosting their 2025 vintage snowmobile show on March 1st.