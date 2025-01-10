Lack of snow across the area impacting businesses

(ABC 6 News) – Snow is something that much of our area has not seen much of this winter so far, and while some may be happy about this fact, others are singing a different tune.

There are plenty of businesses around the Rochester area that rely heavily on the amount of snow that falls during the course of winter, such as snow removal and winter gear retail companies.

Colby Stafford, Foreman at Rochester Ground, says that the lack of snow not only this winter, but the past two winters, has been a moral dampener for the business. “We can’t provide an awesome experience for our customers, and our employees too, their not working, it’s tough on everybody…It’s not the same when there is no snow on the ground.”

Janky Gear, a winter wear retailer in Rochester, MN, has also noted a noticeable downtrend in their business when it comes to the sale of certain items, such as heavy snow gear and ski equipment.

“It’s definitely been slower I would say, you know the weekends are usually our best time of the week but even then…we get rushes here and there but like it’s not what it used to be I feel like. It’s also hard too because it’s our first winter in this store front so that does make a difference.” says Jess Kunkel, Assistant Manager at Janky Gear, and Josie Holland, Sales Associate, at Janky Gear.

Ski hills themselves are still operational, given they make their own snow. Very cold temperatures these last few weeks have been a positive, as it has allowed them to make snow that sticks around longer than it would if the temperatures were warmer.

Regardless, the lack of snow across the area is having a negative effect on some local businesses, but they are keeping their fingers crossed for a snowier second half to the winter.