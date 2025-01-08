Labor unions push back against proposed roll back of child labor laws in Iowa

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A coalition of labor unions is pushing back against proposed legislation at the Iowa Capitol that would roll back child labor laws.

The laws conflict with federal standards, which the Iowa Federation of Labor says creates confusion for some employers.

Those changes include extending the workable hours for 14 and 15 year olds as well as reducing penalties for companies found to be in violation of the laws.

The Iowa State Education Association says this isn’t just bad for workers. It is also bad for children.

The laws go before the Iowa legislature next month for a vote of approval.