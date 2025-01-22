L.A. County Supervisor demands investigation into alert system amid wildfires

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — An L.A. County Supervisor is demanding an investigation into the electronic emergency alerts for the Pasadena area.

At least 28 people have been killed, and over 7000 structures have been destroyed as a result of the Eaton fire alone. Now, some residents are saying they were never told to evacuate.

“I am very disappointed and angry about it because I feel had we gotten evacuation official notification, we would have acted faster,” said resident Nira Chow who lost a home in the Eaton fire.

Although rain is forecasted for later in the week for a number of these areas, there is fear that could lead to landslides and spreading of any toxic debris.