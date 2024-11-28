Kitchen fire safety tips

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A delicious meal likely awaits your destination this weekend as it is a staple of Thanksgiving Day.

However, with lots of family and friends gathering around, it is easy to get distracted in the kitchen.

To help prevent things from taking a turn on Thanksgiving, make sure items like paper towels, food boxes, or anything flammable are away from the stove.

It is also important to keep an eye on what you are cooking in case it starts to smoke, and for those frying a turkey, always do it outside.

It may also be a good idea to keep kids and pets out of the kitchen.