Kingsland Public Schools set to put out another referendum in the spring

(ABC 6 News) – If you have kids at the Kingsland School District, then you have another big decision to make.

The district is set to put an $11.5 million referendum on the table for a vote come May.

“I think it’s a great thing for the whole community,” said Pam Phillips, a former parent of the Kingsland School District.

If passed, it would bring an additional gym space for use during the school day. Something the superintendent said is needed.

“Anytime we have any type of community event, or a student assembly, or anything like that during the school day. Both Phy Ed classes, elementary and high school, get displaced. So that’s kind of where the need comes from,” said Superintendent Scott Klavetter.

The proposal would also bring a community education classroom and an improved locker room.

“Some of the community education can have things during the day for older people that need that space. That’s just one thing, there are many other things we can use that space for,” Pam Phillips said.

With a similar question failing to pass back in November, the superintendent still remains confident it can pass come May, saying the main focus is getting the word out.

“Like anything else, if it were not to pass then we’d have to go and reevaluate from there,” said Klavetter.

Some community members already are showing their support.

“When our kids were going to school, people were supporting the school then. You know, even we don’t have kids now, we think it’s important. The school is a very important part of our community,” said David Phillips, another former parents of the school district.

ABC 6 News also spoke with community members who will be voting “no” on the referendum, most saying weren’t for it because of the cost. The referendum election is scheduled for May 13th.