Kingsbury family, friends request video coverage at Fravel sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – Madeline Kingsbury‘s family and friends have filed six requests that judge Nancy Buytendorp allow video and audio coverage of Adam Fravel’s sentencing.

David, Catherine, and Steven Kingsbury filed requests to allow media coverage of the Fravel sentencing Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Fravel will be sentenced on two counts of 1st-degree murder and two counts of 2nd-degree murder in the death of his former partner, Winona mother Madeline Kingsbury.

Kingsbury’s friends Krista Huitgren, Megan Hancock, and Holly Waterston also filed requests to allow cameras at the sentencing.

Each of the parties also gave permission for their own victim impact statements to be filmed, otherwise recorded, and broadcast.

The filings contrast pretrial motions, wherein the Kingsbury family argued against allowing cameras in the courtroom.

All of the motions were publicly filed Monday, Dec. 9.