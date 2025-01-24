Kilauea volcano resumes eruption in Hawaii

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Hawaii, the world’s most active volcano resumed its latest eruption on Wednesday night.

This is the fifth episode from the Kilauea volcano since it started to erupt just before Christmas. Officials say earthquakes in the area could pose a significant hazard to visitors at the national park.

An update on the situation is expected Friday morning.