Key hearing in Senator Mitchell’s case happens on Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) — Tuesday not only marks the start of the Minnesota legislative session but also a key hearing in a state senator’s criminal case.

Woodbury’s DFL Senator Nicole Mitchell faces a felony burglary charge. Her legal team is requesting her trial be moved until after the legislative session wraps up in late spring.

Prosecutors are challenging that request, saying it goes against their efforts for a speedy trial.

The results could have an impact on the Minnesota Senate, which is currently tied.