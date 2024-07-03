Keeping your tires safe ahead of the 4th of July

It is national tire safety week, and it comes at the perfect time, just ahead of the 4th of July. It's important to make sure your tires are in tip top shape before taking a road trip.

(ABC 6 News) – It is national tire safety week, and it comes at the perfect time, just ahead of the 4th of July.

It’s important to make sure your tires are in tip top shape before taking a road trip.

“When a tire is worn out, it might look good from outside but when you dive deeper, that’s a big factor,” store manager of Discount Tire Tyler Frafjord said.

Good tires is one of the biggest keys to road safety, and with the amount of rain throughout our area this past week, it’s as good a time as any to check your tire treads.

“When we see extreme weather like we have you tend to see a lot of slipping, hydroplaning, things like that when you have worn out tires, and that’s when you see someone spun out in a ditch or anything like that,” Frafjord said.

The month of July came in as one of the deadliest months last year when it comes to traffic fatalities according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

There were 50 crashes, all turned deadly in July marking the highest numbers in a single month in 2023.

This time around, law enforcement is doubling down and making sure people lay off the gas before heading out of town.

“The concentration at least in our area has predominantly always been highway 14, we are starting to expand that more, trying to focus on some of the other highways as well throughout the county,” Captain Tim Parkin from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said.

Now in the midst of the 100 deadliest days of summer, the period from Memorial to Labor Day, it’s time to buckle up, watch your speed, and practice life saving techniques to ensure everyone gets home safely.

“Just be a little more cognitive of your surroundings, that way everybody stays safe, both the passerby’s whoever may be alongside the road,” Captain Parkin said.

Remember to pay attention, drive responsibly, and drive safely.