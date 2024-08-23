Kasson police suspect 6 juveniles in smoke shop robbery

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson police are investigating 6 juvenile boys in connection with a smoke shop smash-and-grab.

According to police chief Joshua Hanson, officers responded to the Kasson Smoke Shop, 301 S Mantorville Ave., at 4:35 a.m. Thursday.

There, they found the store’s winders were smashed and merchandise was missing.

According to Hanson, security footage showed 6 suspects arriving at the store earlier that morning and using rocks to smash the front door.

The suspects broke open display cases and filled their backpacks with merchandise.

Hanson said officers found that the suspect vehicle had been stolen from Rochester, and police had recovered it shortly after with merchandise from Kasson Smoke Shop still inside.

Police identified 6 juvenile males as suspects.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.