Kasson Police Department warns of ‘spoofing’ scams

(ABC 6 News) – Kasson Police Department (KPD) is warning people about criminal “spoofing” scams, a Facebook post said Thursday.

KPD has received several complaints of the crime. Spoofing is a common type of scam where cybercriminals disguise an email address, sender name or phone number.

According to KPD, scammers will often “spoof” law enforcement agencies’ phone numbers. This is done to target victims into thinking the police, a trusted source, is calling them, the post said.

In the post, KPD said legitimate law enforcement will never ask for credit card, debit card or gift card information over the phone.

Authorities are urging that if you are called and asked for money from someone who claims to be a part of a company or government agency, hang up.