Kasson man held on $100K bail in drug case

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man is held at the Freeborn County jail after allegedly transporting more than 15 pounds of suspected methamphetamine into the state.

Juan Miguel Angulo, 38, faces a single charge of felony 1st-degree drug possession.

According to court documents, on Oct. 27, Rochester police contacted the Minnesota State Patrol and said Angulo was suspected of transporting narcotics from Colorado to Minnesota.

On Oct. 28, the MSP located Angulo’s car on Interstate 35, as he re-entered the state in Freeborn County.

According to court documents, the trooper pulled the vehicle over and obtained Angulo’s ID — learning his driver’s license had been revoked in the process.

A K9 allegedly “alerted” on the vehicle, and the trooper claimed to find a large tire filled with 15 plastic-wrapped packaged, as well as plastic water bottles and bubble wrap to dampen the noise of the packages moving around.

The packages allegedly weighed 15.66 pounds all together, including packaging.

Angulo was assigned $100,000 bail with conditions, or $500,000 bail with no conditions in court Nov. 5, according to court records.