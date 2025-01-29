Kasson man appears on child pornography charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson man appeared in Dodge County Court Wednesday on a charge of possessing child pornography.

Kyle Ruben Erickson, 39, is scheduled to appear again for a pretrial hearing March 5.

According to court documents, in August of 2023, the MN BCA received an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) tip pointing to an address in Kasson.

According to court documents, the cybertip concerned a Google Drive account belonging to a man named Kyle, who had saved what appeared to be child pornography.

Kasson police met Erickson on 7th Street NW, where Erickson allegedly told police he’d received a notice that his Google account was discontinued because of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM), but disagreed that what he had uploaded fit the definition.

According to court documents, Erickson later estimated that the age of the individuals in a photo he’d allegedly uploaded was 12 or 13.