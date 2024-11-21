Jury trial date set for Margot Lewis, charged with second-degree murder of Liara Tsai

(ABC 6 News) — A date for the jury trial of Margot Lewis has been set, and it is slated to begin on May 19, 2025.

Lewis is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Liara Tsai.

Related: Dead woman found in car identified by law enforcement

Related: Hennepin County warrants detail Tsai murder investigation; bloodstained shoes taken from garbage

Tsai was found dead in the backseat of her own car back in June following a car crash, and Lewis was identified as the driver.

Lewis will appear in court for another omnibus hearing on February 19.