Juneteenth Celebration held in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester NAACP brought back their annual Juneteenth event for the 19th year on Saturday, June 15.

Juneteenth, or June 19, is a holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in 1865, and was first recognized as a federal holiday in 2021.

The event kicked off Juneteenth celebrations across Rochester with music, dancing and live performances to celebrate African American Culture.

New to the event this year was a love wins and freedom shelter, which encouraged people to share their thoughts about what love and freedom means to them.

The idea was sparked after a racial slur was posted on a bridge near Century High School back in April.

“After the horrible incident that occurred at the bridge, this is an outlet where people can really express themselves and commit to change,” Walé Elegbede, President of the Rochester NAACP, said.

A Juneteenth Jubilee Breakfast hosted by Barbershop Talk is being held on Wednesday, June 19 to celebrate the holiday in Rochester.