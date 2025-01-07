Judge denies Trump’s bid to stop sentencing

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A New York appeals judge has denied President-elect Donald Trump’s bid to halt sentencing for his criminal hush money case set for this Friday.

Now, Trump’s sentencing will go as planned as long as the president-elect’s lawyers do not try to make any more legal moves.

Trump’s team made the request because of presidential immunity, but the judge questioned that since Trump has not taken over as president yet.

Trump was found guilty last May on 34 counts of falsifying business records connected to a hush money payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels years ago.