Judge announces DFL victory in MN district 54A as legislative session begins

(ABC 6 News) – A Scott County judge ruled that DFL candidate Brad Tabke won the House seat for the city of Shakopee Jan. 14.

Tabke was declared the winner over Republican candidate Aaron Paul, but election judges apparently failed to count 21 ballots.

At hearings, Tabke’s attorney’s presented testimony from six of the voters whose ballots were thrown out. Those voters testified that they had voted for Tabke — which preserved the DFL candidate’s win, even if the other 15 voters had supported Paul.

Paul’s attorneys also provided testimony from six voters that voted for the GOP candidate, then assumed the nine who did not testify had also voted for him.

“With the 14-vote margin of this election, in favor of Tabke, an additional six votes for

Tabke and an additional 15 votes for Paul, results in a five-vote margin in favor of Tabke,” the court concluded.

The full Scott County ruling is embedded below.