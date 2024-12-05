JonBenét Ramsey’s father speaks out

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The father of JonBenét Ramsey, a six-year-old who was killed in an unsolved murder, is now speaking out after a new Netflix series helped investigators gain momentum.

“If the police will do what we’ve asked to do regarding DNA testing, genealogy research, I think there’s a very good possibility that we will have him behind bars sooner than later,” John Ramsey said.

JonBenét’s death led to a media frenzy with her parents and brother not cleared of any wrongdoing until 2008 — 12 years after the murder took place.

“Somebody asked me once, ‘What would you say to JonBenét if you could now?’ And I and I said, look, I would say I’m – she knew she was loved. I mean, we told her that every day. And, but I would tell her, I’m sorry I didn’t protect you. That’s a father’s job,” Ramsey said.

Despite recent news of progress, Ramsey says Colorado police previously left him in the dark. The director of the Netflix documentary says he hopes that his work will lead to a conclusion in the case.