John Marshall swimmer Julie Ogren breaks section records

(ABC 6 News) — It was a special day for Julie Ogren, a student on the John Marshall Rockets girls swim and dive team.

At the section championship meet, Ogren broke two records, and for Julie, one of those records means she has earned bragging rights over the former record holder — her older sister.

“I actually beat my sisters record which is big. It’s really fun. I haven’t talked to her yet, but I’ll let her know after this. I think its good to have goals that are self set rather based off what other people can do. So that’s mostly what I think about. I just think about doing my best every swim,” Ogren said.

The first record-breaking performance came at the girls 100-meter fly with a time of 54.73 seconds, and the second was in the girls 100-meter freestyle.