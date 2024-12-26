Jewish community in Rochester gathers for the festival of lights

(ABC 6 News-) A menorah stands proud and shines brightly at the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish Center for Jewish Life in Rochester.

The first candle was lit on Wednesday, signifying the start of the festival of Chanukah (or Hanukkah), commemorating the revolt of the Maccabean Jews in the 2nd century B.C.E.

“Hanukkah is a celebration in the Jewish community for over 2000 years,” said Rabbi Shloime Greene, “…commemorating the rededication of the Temple in the Holy Land of Israel in Jerusalem, which was desecrated by the Syrian Greek armies and persecution of the Jewish religion. And after a war, the Jewish people persevered and were able to reconquer the the the city of Jerusalem and their holy temple.”

“We are proud to live in a world,” Greene added, “…and in America, where we are able to express our religion with freedom of religion and the menorah as a symbol of religious freedom and the triumph of peace over evil, and of light over darkness.”

Greene and other community leaders will help ignite the Rochester public menorah in Peace Plaza downtown at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, after which the public can enjoy donuts, latkes and hot refreshments along with music, holiday giveaways & a gelt drop.