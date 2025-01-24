JetBlue now accepting Venmo to book flights

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — JetBlue has announced it will now accept payments through Venmo to book flights.

It is the first airline to offer the option to customers. JetBlue says the feature is now available on its website and will roll out on its mobile app in the coming months.

Customers can purchase flights using their Venmo balance or linked bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards when booking travel.