Jeffer Lorenzo fails to appear in DWI crash sentencing — warrant for arrest issued

(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man who pleaded guilty to causing the crash that sent 16-year-old Wyatt Hamlin to the hospital did not appear to be sentenced Thursday, June 13.

An arrest warrant was immediately issued for Jeffer Lorenzo.

Lorenzo, 24, pleaded guilty to one charge of Criminal Vehicular Operation–Great Bodily Harm, Under the Influence of Alcohol Friday, April 19.

RELATED: Suspect in Austin car crash pleads guilty to Criminal Vehicular Operation – remaining charges to be dismissed – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Lorenzo was released in April on his own recognizance, under the pre-set conditions that he would refrain from drug and alcohol use or possession, submit to random testing, and seek drug and alcohol treatment, according to his plea agreement.

Lorenzo’s plea agreement stated that the maximum sentence for a COV-GBH-Under the Influence of Alcohol charge is 5 years.