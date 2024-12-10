Jay-Z facing sexual assault accusations

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A new accusation is targeting one of the most powerful people in the music industry: Jay-Z.

A newly amended civil lawsuit alleges he sexually assaulted a then-13-year-old girl with rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs after the Video Music Awards 14 years ago.

On Monday, Jay-Z filed to dismiss the lawsuit, denying the claims and calling them “idiotic” and saying it is a “blackmail attempt.”

Jay-Z is now daring the plaintiff’s lawyer to change the civil suit to a criminal complaint and have the Jane Doe name herself.

Combs’ lawyer is also out with a new statement, writing, “In court, the truth with prevail” and that he never sexually assaulted or trafficked anybody.