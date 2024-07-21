J.D. Vance plans visit to Minnesota

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Former President Donald Trump’s Vice Presidential pick, J.D. Vance will come to Minnesota on Saturday.

The Ohio senator is set to attend a campaign fundraiser for his running mate, former President Trump, on July 27 in Minneapolis.

It follow Trump’s and Vance’s acceptance of their nominations at the Republican National Convention last week.

More details on Vance’s visit will be shared as they become available.