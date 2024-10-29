Israeli police investigating suspected terror attack in the Middle East

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A suspected terror attack at a bus stop in Tel Aviv is under investigation.

Israel authorities say a truck plowed into a crowd, killing a 72-year-old man and injuring more than 30 others with the driver being killed by armed civilians at the scene.

The incident came just one day after Israel launched its largest direct attack on Iran following the Iranian missile barrage earlier this month.