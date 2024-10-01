Israel escalates attacks days after assassinating the leader of Hezbollah

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Israel escalated its attacks on Monday just days after assassinating the leader of the terrorist group Hezbollah.

This time, the country is taking aim at another Iranian backed terror group — the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Israel’s prime minister issued an unprecedented warning to Iranian citizens and a warning to Iran for all the terror groups it supports.

“Every day, their puppets are eliminated. Ask Mohammed Deif. Ask Nasrallah. There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach,” said Benjamin Netanyahu.

U.S. officials are working to ensure Iran, Hezbollah’s top ally, doesn’t retaliate on Israel for those attacks, but if they do, the Biden administration says they’ll be ready.