Iowa’s unemployment rate ticks up in October

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa’s unemployment rate ticked up in October, according to a press release from Iowa Workforce Development.

The rate increased from 2.9% to 3.0% amid job cuts in manufacturing and construction.

“October’s report provides more indications of Iowans’ worry about the general state of the U.S. economy in the run up to the national election,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “Now that we are past the election, we expect employers’ prior hesitation may dissipate.”

The number of unemployed Iowans reportedly increased to 51,000 in October from 49,400 in September.

The total number of working Iowans fell to 1,633,200 in October. This figure is 1,400 lower than September and 19,300 lower than one year ago.