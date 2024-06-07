Mason City breaks ground on riverwalk project

City officials broke ground Thursday on a multimillion dollar riverwalk on Willow Creek, near Southbridge Mall in downtown Mason City.

(ABC 6 News)- City officials broke ground Thursday on a multimillion dollar riverwalk on Willow Creek, near Southbridge Mall in downtown Mason City.

The riverwalk will contain permanent and temporary art instillations, designed to evoke the musical and architectural heritage of Mason City, and an access point for over 20 miles of bike and walking trails.

The $3.2 million project is a part of the River City Renaissance campaign, a nearly decade-old downtown revitalization effort that has so far seen construction of the Mason City Multipurpose Arena.

Mayor Bill Schickel said that the riverwalk fulfils a key goal of the city’s strategic plan.

“In just the last four years, there’s been a 40% jump in investment and new property value downtown. New housing, the multipurpose arena, a thriving sports bar and the first new, independent locally-owned bookstore in a decade. River City is thriving.”

The riverwalk feature is being funded through state grants and donations, local option sales tax, and is a part of the city’s annual capital improvement budget.