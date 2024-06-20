Central Springs School Board sets 2025 legislative priorities

(ABC 6 News) — The Central Springs School Board set its legislative properties for the 2025 session of the Iowa Legislature at the school board meeting on Monday, June 17th.

The Board participated this year in the Iowa Association of School Boards (IASB) legislative policy

process by talking about the impact of state policy on the district and voting on legislative resolutions for the next legislative session.

These priorities include supplemental state aid to sustain schools and communities, a school funding policy to sufficiently meet parent and community expectations while providing great education, a dropout prevention formula to support at-risk students, and providing an education system that is welcoming to all students.