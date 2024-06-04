2024 Iowa primary election beginning Tuesday

(ABC 6 News) – As the country gears up for election season this November, Iowa is making last-minute preparations for the state’s primary election.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Candidate list

Primary election candidate list

Voters can register online, through the mail, or at the polls on Election Day. To register online click here.

To register and vote in Iowa, you must be:

A U.S. citizen,

An Iowa resident, and

At least 17 years old. In the case of primary elections, a person may vote if they will be 18 years old on or before the corresponding regular election.

You cannot:

Be a convicted felon (unless your voting rights have been restored),

Be judged mentally incompetent to vote by a court, or

Claim the right to vote in any other place.

Voters can find their voting place here.

Precinct election officials are required to ask voters registered in the county to show one of the valid forms of identification:

Iowa Driver’s License (not expired more than 90 days)

Iowa Non-Operator ID (not expired more than 90 days)

U.S. Passport (not expired)

U.S. Military ID or Veteran ID (not expired)

Iowa Voter Identification Card (must be signed)

Tribal ID Card/Document (must be signed, with photo, not expired)