Iowa woman reported missing after crossing Mexico border

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa woman has been reported missing after crossing the US/Mexico border to deliver a car.

51-year-old Chris Leguisano of Des Moines was reported missing on August 10th. She was last known to be in Reynosa just south of the US/Mexico border on August 9th.

According to the US embassy, kidnappers in that area will specifically target victims with U.S. connections, but at this time, the FBI has not confirmed if that incident is under investigation.

This also comes as just hours ago, Mexican President Andre Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that he’s putting relations with the United States Embassy on pause.

The president has not clarified what that pause mans, but it does come after U.S. concerns over his proposed judicial overhaul.