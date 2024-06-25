Iowa woman charged with concealing dead body found in Olmsted County; Minneapolis police find related scene of violence

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa woman was officially charged with interference with a dead body or scene of death–conceal body on Tuesday.

Margot Lewis, who was taken into custody Saturday after Olmsted County law enforcement found the body of 35-year-old Liara Tsai in the back seat of her car, will appear in court at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Dead woman found in car identified by law enforcement – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-90 and Highway 42 Saturday morning, after Lewis allegedly crashed her car into the median at a high rate of speed.

According to documents filed June 25, Tsai’s body was found wrapped in a bed sheet, a blanket, a futon-style mattress, and a tarp in the back of Lewis’ car.

Tsai had a “large wound on the right side of the neck around the carotid artery,” according to court documents, and dried blood had soaked into the sheet.

She was the registered owner of the Chevrolet Sonic Lewis had allegedly been driving, according to court documents.

According to court documents, the SE MN Medical Examiner’s office determined that Tsai’s fatal wounds had been inflicted before the crash.

Lewis was evaluated at St. Marys Hospital and medically cleared, according to court documents, then taken to the Olmsted County ADC.

She is from North Liberty, Iowa, according to Olmsted County court records.

“Lewis did not respond audibly to detention staff or investigators,” court documents read.

Minneapolis police, BCA find “scene indicating violence”

According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, MPD and the BCA are investigating Tsai’s death.

The Minnesota BCA asked MPD to perform a welfare check at Tsai’s address in the 700 block of 16th Street East, Minneapolis, Saturday afternoon.

According to O’Hara, around 8 p.m., the OCSO, MPD, and BCA executed a search warrant and found “a scene indicating violence” inside.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.